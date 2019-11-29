GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Several Upstate football teams are battling to be Upper State Champions and the chance to compete in the State Championship next weekend.
The action happens Friday night. Our Game of the Week will be Gaffney at Dorman. Both teams are vying for the Class 5A Upper State Championship. The victor will face the winner of the Dutch Fork – Carolina Forest game next weekend.
Ridge View will take on Wren in the 4A bracket.
On the 3A bracket, Camden is at Chapman.
2A will pit Saluda against Abbeville.
No Upstate teams are vying for the 1A Upper State championship.
The winners of Friday night’s games will compete in the state championships next weekend. Class 1A-2A will compete on Dec. 6 at Benedict College. Classes 3A-5A will compete on Dec. 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium at USC.
Tune in for a recap of all the action on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. The broadcast will be the final Blitz of the season.
