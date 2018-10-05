(FOX Carolina) -
The Wren Hurricanes will head into the Lions den at Daniel.
Wren (6-0) led by senior Quarterback Tyrell Jackson already has over 2,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season and will be looking to add to his total.
Not to be outdone, the Daniel (5-0) Lions have three receivers with over 200 yards receiving and you can bet they'll be ready for tonight's match up.
Shannon Sommerville will be live at the game and of course you can catch all the hits and highlights from all your favorite teams tonight on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m.
