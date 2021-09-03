Chapman at Boiling Springs (3)

(FOX CAROLINA/ Aug. 20, 2021)

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 2

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Two across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.

Our Game of the week is the Mauldin Mavericks vs. the Greenville Red Raiders.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Emerald at Abbeville 
  • St. Joseph's at Carolina
  • Wren at Powdersville
  • Seneca at Easley
  • Wade Hampton at Eastside
  • Mauldin at Greenville 
  • Union County at Laurens
  • Chapman a Boiling Springs
  • Dutch Fork at Byrnes
  • Hillcrest at Spartanburg
  • Berea at Riverside

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • Ware Shoals at Dixie
  • Fairfield Central at Chesnee
  • Crescent at Landrum
  • Pendleton at Pickens
  • Dorman at Ft. Dorchester
  • Travelers Rest at JL Mann
  • Greenwood at Catawba Ridge
  • Southside at Jefferson
  • Christ Church at Holy Innocents
  • Daniel at Duluth 
  • Westside at Greer

These games have been canceled: 

  • Southside Christian at Woodruff
  • Palmetto at BHP
  • Blacksburg at Cherryville
  • Gaffney at Rock Hill
  • Ninety Six at Saluda
  • Broome at Liberty
  • Newberry at Clinton
  • Woodmont at Walhalla 
  • Broome at BHP

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

