Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 2

Emerald plays Abbeville(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
FOX CAROLINA
Emerald at Abbeville 2.jpg
Emerald plays Abbeville (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
FOX CAROLINA
Emerald at Abbeville 3.jpg
Emerald plays Abbeville (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Emerald at Abbeville 4.jpg
Emerald plays Abbeville (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Emerald at Abbeville 5.jpg
Emerald plays Abbeville (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Emerald at Abbeville 6.jpg
Emerald plays Abbeville (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Emerald at Abbeville 7.jpg
Emerald plays Abbeville (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Dutch Fork at Byrnes (1)
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Dutch Fork at Byrnes (2).
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Dutch Fork at Byrnes (3)
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Dutch Fork at Byrnes (4)
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Dutch Fork at Byrnes (5)
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Mauldin v. Greenville 1.jpg
Mauldin High plays Greenville High FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Mauldin v. Greenville 2.jpg
Mauldin High plays Greenville High FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Mauldin v. Greenville 3.jpg
Mauldin High plays Greenville High FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
St. Joseph's vs. Carolina
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
FOX CAROLINA
St. Joseph's vs. Carolina
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
St. Joseph's vs. Carolina
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
St. Joseph's vs. Carolina
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
St. Joseph's vs. Carolina
(FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 3, 2021).
Union vs. Laurens 3.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Sept. 3, 2021)
Union vs. Laurens 4.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Sept. 3, 2021)
Unions vs. Laurens 2.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Sept. 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (1)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (2)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (3)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (4)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (5)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (6)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (7)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (8)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
Wren at Powdersville (9)
Wren vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, September 3, 2021)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Two across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week is the Mauldin Mavericks vs. the Greenville Red Raiders.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Emerald at Abbeville
St. Joseph's at Carolina
Wren at Powdersville
Seneca at Easley
Wade Hampton at Eastside
Mauldin at Greenville
Union County at Laurens
Chapman a Boiling Springs
Dutch Fork at Byrnes
Hillcrest at Spartanburg
Berea at Riverside
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
Ware Shoals at Dixie
Fairfield Central at Chesnee
Crescent at Landrum
Pendleton at Pickens
Dorman at Ft. Dorchester
Travelers Rest at JL Mann
Greenwood at Catawba Ridge
Southside at Jefferson
Christ Church at Holy Innocents
Daniel at Duluth
Westside at Greer
These games have been canceled:
Southside Christian at Woodruff
Palmetto at BHP
Blacksburg at Cherryville
Gaffney at Rock Hill
Ninety Six at Saluda
Broome at Liberty
Newberry at Clinton
Woodmont at Walhalla
Broome at BHP
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.