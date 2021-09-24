Gaffney vs Gray Collegiate 4.jpg

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 5

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Five across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.

Our Game of the week is Hanna vs. Westside.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Heathwood Hall at Christ Church
  • Abbeville at BHP
  • Riverside at Blue Ridge 
  • Landrum at Broome
  • Palmetto at Pendleton 
  • Greenville at Southside
  • Hanna at Westside 
  • Boiling Springs at Mauldin
  • Easley at Woodmont
  • Gray Collegiate at Gaffney

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • Walhalla at Crescent
  • JL Mann at Wade Hampton
  • Ninety Six at Dixie
  • Carolina at Liberty
  • Spartanburg Christian at St. Joseph's 
  • Seneca at West-Oak
  • Travelers Rest at Berea
  • Daniel at Emerald
  • Greer at Woodruff
  • Hillcrest at Wren
  • Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
  • Laurens at North Augusta
  • Dorman at Ridge View
  • Chesnee at Timberland

These games have been canceled: 

  • Fairfield Central at Chapman
  • Southside Christian at Ninety Six
  • Carolina at Ware Shoals

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

