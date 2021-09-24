Greenville at Southside (FOX Carolina, September 24, 2021)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Five across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Hanna vs. Westside.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Heathwood Hall at Christ Church
Abbeville at BHP
Riverside at Blue Ridge
Landrum at Broome
Palmetto at Pendleton
Greenville at Southside
Hanna at Westside
Boiling Springs at Mauldin
Easley at Woodmont
Gray Collegiate at Gaffney
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
Walhalla at Crescent
JL Mann at Wade Hampton
Ninety Six at Dixie
Carolina at Liberty
Spartanburg Christian at St. Joseph's
Seneca at West-Oak
Travelers Rest at Berea
Daniel at Emerald
Greer at Woodruff
Hillcrest at Wren
Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
Laurens at North Augusta
Dorman at Ridge View
Chesnee at Timberland
These games have been canceled:
Fairfield Central at Chapman
Southside Christian at Ninety Six
Carolina at Ware Shoals
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
