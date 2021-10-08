GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Seven across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Mauldin vs. TL Hanna.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
- Chesnee at St. Joseph's
- Emerald at Chapman
- Wren at Seneca
- Abbeville at Liberty
- Pendleton at DW Daniel
- Clinton at Broome
- BHP at Greer
- Gaffney at Dorman
- Wade Hampton at Spartanburg
- Mauldin at TL Hanna
- Blacksburg at Landrum
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- McCormick at Whitmire
- Calhoun Falls at Ware Shoals
- Christ Church at West-Oak
- Woodruff at Union County
- Boiling Springs at Nation Ford
These games have been canceled and postponed:
- Laurens at Greenwood
- Ninety-Six at Crescent (postponed to Sat. Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.)
- Hendersonville at Pickens (moved to Bruce Field in Pickens)
- Westside at Travelers Rest (postponed to Mon., Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.)
- Greenwood at Eastside (postponed to Sat. Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.)
- Palmetto at Blue Ridge (postponed to Mon., Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.)
- Southside at Carolina (postponed to Mon., Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.)
- Walhalla at Easley (postponed to Sat. Oct. 9, 6 p.m.)
- Powdersville at Berea (postponed to Mon. Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.)
- Southside Christian at Dixie (postponed to Fri., Oct. 22)
- JL Mann at Woodmont (postponed to Mon. Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.)
- Byrnes at Riverside (postponed to Sat., Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.)
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
