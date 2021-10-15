Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 8

It's Youth Night at the Dorman vs. Byrnes game (FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 15, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Seven across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to see the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Hillcrest vs. Woodmont.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Crescent at Christ Church
Seneca at BHP
Chapman at Clinton
Woodruff at Emerald
Daniel at Wren
Greer at Greenwood
Nation Ford at Gaffney
TL Hanna at JL Mann
Dorman at Byrnes
Riverside at Wade Hampton
Hillcrest at Woodmont
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
Whitemire at Southside Christian
Dixie at Calhoun Falls
West-Oak at Abbeville
Midland Valley at Blacksburg
Landrum at Chesnee
Liberty at Ninety-Six
Southside at Blue Ridge
Union County at Broome
Berea at Palmetto
Carolina at Powdersville
Laurens at Eastside
Easley at Pickens
Clover at Boiling Springs
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
