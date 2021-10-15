Dorman vs. Byrnes 9.jpg

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 8

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Seven across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to see the highlights.

Our Game of the week is Hillcrest vs. Woodmont. 

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Crescent at Christ Church
  • Seneca at BHP
  • Chapman at Clinton
  • Woodruff at Emerald
  • Daniel at Wren
  • Greer at Greenwood
  • Nation Ford at Gaffney
  • TL Hanna at JL Mann
  • Dorman at Byrnes
  • Riverside at Wade Hampton
  • Hillcrest at Woodmont 

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • Whitemire at Southside Christian
  • Dixie at Calhoun Falls
  • West-Oak at Abbeville
  • Midland Valley at Blacksburg
  • Landrum at Chesnee
  • Liberty at Ninety-Six
  • Southside at Blue Ridge
  • Union County at Broome
  • Berea at Palmetto
  • Carolina at Powdersville
  • Laurens at Eastside
  • Easley at Pickens
  • Clover at Boiling Springs

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

