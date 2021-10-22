PHOTO: Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 9
Hanna at Byrnes 1.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 2.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 3.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 4.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 5.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 6.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 7.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 8.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 9.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Hanna at Byrnes 10.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021).
Woodmont at Mauldin 1.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Woodmont at Mauldin 2.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Woodmont at Mauldin 3.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Woodmont at Mauldin 4.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Woodmont at Mauldin 5.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Woodmont at Mauldin 6.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Chapman at Union County 1.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Chapman at Union County 2.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Chapman at Union County 3.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Chapman at Union County 4.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
Chapman at Union County 5.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 22, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Nine across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Greenville vs. Greenwood.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Greenville at Greenwood
Clinton at Emerald
Palmetto at Southside
Chapman at Union County
BHP at Wren
Eastside at Greer
Walhalla at Westside
TL Hanna at Byrnes
Woodmont at Mauldin
Spartanburg at Riverside
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
Southside Christian at Dixie
Ninety-Six at Abbeville
Chesnee at Blacksburg
Legion Collegiate at Landrum
Christ Church at Liberty
Crescent at West-Oak
Powdersville at Blue Ridge
Berea at Carolina
Woodruff at Broome
Pendleton at Seneca
Pickens at Travelers Rest
Gaffney at Clover
Wade Hampton at Dorman
Boling Springs at Fort Mill
JL Mann at Hillcrest
Laurens at White Knoll
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
