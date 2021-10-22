Hanna at Byrnes 1.jpg

(FOX CAROLINA/Oct. 22, 2021). 

PHOTO: Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 9

1 of 21

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Nine across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.

Our Game of the week is Greenville vs. Greenwood.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Greenville at Greenwood
  • Clinton at Emerald
  • Palmetto at Southside
  • Chapman at Union County
  • BHP at Wren
  • Eastside at Greer
  • Walhalla at Westside
  • TL Hanna at Byrnes
  • Woodmont at Mauldin
  • Spartanburg at Riverside

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • Southside Christian at Dixie
  • Ninety-Six at Abbeville
  • Chesnee at Blacksburg
  • Legion Collegiate at Landrum
  • Christ Church at Liberty
  • Crescent at West-Oak
  • Powdersville at Blue Ridge
  • Berea at Carolina
  • Woodruff at Broome
  • Pendleton at Seneca
  • Pickens at Travelers Rest
  • Gaffney at Clover 
  • Wade Hampton at Dorman
  • Boling Springs at Fort Mill
  • JL Mann at Hillcrest
  • Laurens at White Knoll

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

