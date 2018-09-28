(FOX Carolina) - It's week 6 of high school football and this week's Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week is Southside Christian vs. St. Joseph's Catholic.
The Cavaliers and the Knights are both 3-2, but St. Joseph's is undefeated at home and they'll be looking to keep that streak alive.
Tune in tonight for Friday Night Blitz where Shannon Sommerville will have all the hits and highlights from tonight's game of the week and Sports Director Aaron Cheslock will bring you all the scores and highlights from your favorite upstate teams.
Friday Night Blitz, tonight at 10:30 p.m.
