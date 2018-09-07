GENERIC - Friday Night Blitz 2018

(file photo | FOX Carolina)

It's week three of high school football! 

Our Friday Night Blitz game of the week features Union County taking on Broome in Spartanburg. 

The Centurions (2-1) look to maintain their winning record, while the Yellow Jackets (1-2) play to get their second win. 

FOX Carolina crews will be all over the Upstate bringing you highlights from eleven different games: 

ABBEVILLE @ SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 

BHP @ TL HANNA 

CHAPMAN @ BLUE RIDGE 

DUTCH FORK @ BOILING SPRINGS 

CHRIST CHURCH @ CAROLINA 

WESTSIDE @ DANIEL 

WREN @ EASLEY 

UNION COUNTY @ BROOME

GREENVILLE @ JL MANN 

GREER @ MAULDIN 

HILLCREST @ LAURENS 

Tune in for the good, the bad, and the ugly with Sports Director Aaron Cheslock at 10:30 p.m.! 

