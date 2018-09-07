It's week three of high school football!
Our Friday Night Blitz game of the week features Union County taking on Broome in Spartanburg.
The Centurions (2-1) look to maintain their winning record, while the Yellow Jackets (1-2) play to get their second win.
FOX Carolina crews will be all over the Upstate bringing you highlights from eleven different games:
ABBEVILLE @ SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
BHP @ TL HANNA
CHAPMAN @ BLUE RIDGE
DUTCH FORK @ BOILING SPRINGS
CHRIST CHURCH @ CAROLINA
WESTSIDE @ DANIEL
WREN @ EASLEY
UNION COUNTY @ BROOME
GREENVILLE @ JL MANN
GREER @ MAULDIN
HILLCREST @ LAURENS
Tune in for the good, the bad, and the ugly with Sports Director Aaron Cheslock at 10:30 p.m.!
