Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) -- There were three new teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released. No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman's first AP poll appearance and comes a little more than two weeks after the Paladins won at Villanova in overtime.
The Furman Paladins are 8-0 right now and are coming off a two overtime win against Western North Carolina in the Southern Conference opener.
Furman beat reigning national champs Villanova just two weeks beforehand, 76-68 in overtime on Nov.17.
Furman's undefeated streak includes a 60-58 win against Loyola Chicago, a participant in the 2018 Final Four. Jordon Lyons scored 54 points in the game, and tied a NCAA Division 1 record with 15 3-pointers in a win over North Greenville University.
“This is a great moment for our program and our university,” Paladins coach Bob Richey said.
“It’s something that we have been working really hard towards, and we’ll obviously celebrate it, but at the same time, we’ve got to make sure we don’t rest on the ranking. We’ve got to continue to improve and focus on the things that got us here.”
