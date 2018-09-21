DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The football game between Gaffney and Byrnes has been delayed due to player injury.
The Gaffney athletics Twitter account posted about the delay Friday evening, indicating a Byrnes player was taken off the field due to injury.
It is unknown how severe the injuries are.
The game resumed around 10:30 p.m.
