GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was named South Carolina's Mr. Football for the 2020 season on Saturday during halftime of the AAA SCHSL state championship game.
Ingram-Dawkins is rated as the number one prospect in South Carolina and is currently committed to play college football at Georgia.
Other nominees for the award were Gregory Johnson of Northwestern, Willis Lane of Camden, Robbie Ouzts of Rock Hill and Ahmad Green of May River.
Ingram-Dawkins is the tenth upstate player to win the award since its inception in 1995, and is the first Gaffney player to win it since quarterback Malcolm Long in 2006.
