CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – ABC has announced the game time for the September 14 Clemson at Syracuse football game.
The game will be featured on week 3 of ABC’s Saturday Night Football.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
The Orange almost upset the Tigers during the 2018 season.
Clemson has a 5-2 record over Syracuse.
