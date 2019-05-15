Clemson hosts Syracuse

Both teams undefeated. The Tigers take on the Syracuse Orange at home in Trevor Lawrence's first game as starting QB!

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – ABC has announced the game time for the September 14 Clemson at Syracuse football game.

The game will be featured on week 3 of ABC’s Saturday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.

The Orange almost upset the Tigers during the 2018 season.

Clemson has a 5-2 record over Syracuse.

