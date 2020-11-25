COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will not face the Coker Cobras because of a delay in COVID-19 test result reporting to the Gamecocks on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks say test results from the Cobras were delayed in advance of the exhibition game, cancelling the game in response to the development.
The team says they are still preparing for the season opener against Liberty University on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
Due to a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 testing results in advance of tonight’s exhibition, the matchup vs. the Cobras has been canceled. South Carolina continues to prepare for its season opener vs. Liberty on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 25, 2020
