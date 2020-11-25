GENERIC - USC Gamecocks.png

(file photo | FOX Carolina)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will not face the Coker Cobras because of a delay in COVID-19 test result reporting to the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks say test results from the Cobras were delayed in advance of the exhibition game, cancelling the game in response to the development.

The team says they are still preparing for the season opener against Liberty University on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

