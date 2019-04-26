(FOX Carolina) - Deebo Samuel is trading letters, from SC to SF.
The Gamecocks wide receiver was the San Francisco 49ers' latest addition to the team on Friday during round two of the NFL Draft. Samuel is the 36th overall pick in the 2019 draft process.
Samuel played for the Gamecocks for all four years in Columbia. He suffered an injury during his junior year, but did return for his senior year.
He is also an alum of Chapman High School in Inman.
Samuel wouldn't be the last Gamecock to get picked. In the sixth round of the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs picked Rashad Fenton. The cornerback is the 201st overall pick in the 2019 draft.
In round six, offensive lineman Dennis Daley learned he'd be sticking around in the Carolinas a bit longer; the 212th overall pick is now with the Carolina Panthers.
Clemson also saw three of their own players get selected during Thursday night's first-round picks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.