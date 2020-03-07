GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's women's basketball team has punched their ticket to the SEC championship Sunday after a hefty win against Arkansas early Saturday evening.
The Lady Gamecocks scratched out the W 90-64 against the Lady Razorbacks at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville, continuing a blaze of victory through the tournament. The #1-seeded team opened the weekend on Friday with an 89-56 win against Georgia, following up less than 24 hours later with the win against Arkansas.
Tip-off for the SEC women's basketball championship game is slated for 2 p.m. Eastern. The Lady Gamecocks will face the winner of Saturday's face-off between #2-seeded Mississippi State and #2-seeded Kentucky.
