Indianapolis 500

IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter (20) of the Preferred Freezer Services Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet drives into turn one ahead of a pack of cars during the NTT IndyCar Series 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2019, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

 (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas.

The race will be run June 6 without spectators at Texas Motor Speedway.

That was the next race on the series schedule that hadn't been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

IndyCar President Jay Frye says IndyCar worked closely with TMS President Eddie Gossage, his track and public health officials on a plan to "ensure the safety of our event participants."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.