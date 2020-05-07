FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas.
The race will be run June 6 without spectators at Texas Motor Speedway.
That was the next race on the series schedule that hadn't been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
IndyCar President Jay Frye says IndyCar worked closely with TMS President Eddie Gossage, his track and public health officials on a plan to "ensure the safety of our event participants."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.