GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced Wednesday the hockey team is now the ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Swamp Rabbits hockey club was independent of an NHL affiliate for the 2018-19 season.
The New York Rangers ended their affiliation with the Greenville hockey team at the end of the 2017-2018 season.
MORE NEWS - Tribe's push to build casino spurs Carolinas political fight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.