GREENVILLE,SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced a three-year contract with Greenville to host the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament from 2023 until 2025.
The tournaments will be played in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena which is a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue.
Visit Greenville SC, the destination marketing organization for the community, worked with the Greenville Arena District to secure the event.
“The past success of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has provided the motivation for our return to Greenville,” said Commissioner Greg Sankey in a press release. “The three-year commitment for Greenville to serve as the home for our tournament is due in great part to the city’s hospitality, organization and passion for the event, as well as the quality of the arena and lodging for our teams. We look forward to once again partnering with our hosts in Greenville to provide a memorable experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans in the years ahead.”
Greenville has hosted the Women's Basketball tournament in 2005, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
