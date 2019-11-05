ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA's Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a growth hormone.
The NBA announced Collins, 22, tested positive for Peptide-2. He is Atlanta's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer.
Collins is the third player to be handed 25-game suspensions for drug violations this season.
The NBA announced Thursday night that Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was suspended after testing positive for a diuretic.
On August 29, the league suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.
The suspensions of Ayton and Chandler also are without pay.
Collins' suspension begins with Tuesday night's game against San Antonio.
The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports
