ST. LOUIS (AP) — Simone Biles' Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials.
The 24-year-old's two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team.
Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars.
The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee. Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.
