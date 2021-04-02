Texans Watson Football

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

 Matt Patterson

HOUSTON, TX (FOX Carolina)- The Houston Police Department says that a complainant filed a report concerning former Clemson quarterback and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In a post on the department's Twitter page, police say that they are not able to comment any further during the investigation process.

Watson, a three time Pro-Bowler in the NFL and national championship winner at Clemson, is also facing a number of civil suits concerning allegations of sexual misconduct.

PREVIOUSLY: Lawyer: Texans QB's assault suits followed blackmail attempt 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.