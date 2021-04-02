HOUSTON, TX (FOX Carolina)- The Houston Police Department says that a complainant filed a report concerning former Clemson quarterback and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
In a post on the department's Twitter page, police say that they are not able to comment any further during the investigation process.
Watson, a three time Pro-Bowler in the NFL and national championship winner at Clemson, is also facing a number of civil suits concerning allegations of sexual misconduct.
HPD Statement #HouNews pic.twitter.com/s9DfEDZYsy— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 2, 2021
PREVIOUSLY: Lawyer: Texans QB's assault suits followed blackmail attempt
