(FOX CAROLINA) The Houston Texans announced on their Twitter account Friday afternoon that owner, Bob McNair has passed away.
The 81-year-old was a famous name among Carolinians. Raised in Forest City, N.C., McNair graduated from the University of South Carolina and contributed greatly to their athletic association in later years.
The USC alum became the owner of the Texans in 1999- three years before the team began play.
It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018
In January of 2017, the McNairs donated $5 million to USC's football operations center.
The Houston Chronicle reported that McNair had been suffering from skin cancer for several years.
The National Football League said he is survived by his wife Janice, sons Cal and Cary, and daughters Melissa Ruth.
