Venus Williams received some unwanted divine intervention during Monday's defeat to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, after she was given a time violation while waiting for heavy winds to die down before serving.
"If the wind blows, then I can't hit the ball," she told the umpire. "I can't control God, I can't control the wind. I'm just saying that if the wind blows, there is nothing I can do about that. I can't control God, talk to him," she added, pointing to the sky.
The seven-time grand slam champion went on to lose 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to the 125th-ranked Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, as she searches for some form going into next week's French Open.
Williams has been hampered by injuries this season and is without a win since her first round victory over Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open in February.
Schmiedlova has become something of a bogey player for Williams, winning four of their five matches.
