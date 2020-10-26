Joc Pederson is the guy the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t need or want — until October. Pederson was nearly traded in February and hit .190 during the regular season, but he's coming up big in the postseason. He crushed a fastball from Rays starter Tyler Glasnow over the left-center field wall leading off the second inning, extending the lead to 3-0. The Dodgers went on to a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay. Los Angeles leads 3-2 in the best-of-seven Series.
