APTOPIX World Series Dodgers Rays Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

Joc Pederson is the guy the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t need or want — until October. Pederson was nearly traded in February and hit .190 during the regular season, but he's coming up big in the postseason. He crushed a fastball from Rays starter Tyler Glasnow over the left-center field wall leading off the second inning, extending the lead to 3-0. The Dodgers went on to a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay. Los Angeles leads 3-2 in the best-of-seven Series.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.