CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Injuries are ending the college playing career of Clemson's Hunter Rayburn and the offensive lineman is joining Dabo Swinney's staff in a a student coaching role. The school said that a neck injury has forced Rayburn to give up playing. Rayburn is 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior from Pensacola, Florida. He made six starts for the Tigers this past season and was a projected starter this upcoming season. Rayburn played in 19 games for Clemson over the past three seasons after redshirting as a freshman.
