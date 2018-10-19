HOUSTON (FOX Carolina) - A familiar face in South Carolina baseball has just been named the Most Valuable Player for the American League Championship Series.
Jackie Bradley Jr., outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, was named MVP after the Red Sox took home a 4-1 win in Game 5 of the ALCS over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The win means the Sox move on to the 2018 World Series, which begins October 23.
JBJ is a former Gamecock along with Steve Pearce. Bradley Jr. also is familiar to the Upstate, having played with the Greenville Drive during his professional career as well. For both Bradley Jr. and Pearce, this is their first-ever trip to the World Series.
Bradley Jr. had nine RBI in the five ALCS games, helping Boston to its fourth World Series appearance since 2004. His three-run double in Game 2 helped Boston to a 7-5 win in Fenway Park on Sunday, Oct. 14. Bradley hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the Red Sox’s 8-2 win on Tuesday. He then hit a two-run home run to give Boston a lead it would never relinquish in an 8-6 victory on Wednesday. Bradley had a .400 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage in the five games.
JBJ is also familiar with being named MVP; during his time in Columbia, he was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2010 College World Series, helping the Gamecocks to their first-ever national championship. Bradley had three multi-hit games in the CWS, including a 3-for-4 performance with four RBI in an 11-4 win over Arizona State.
Bradley Jr., Pearce, and the rest of the Sox will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers on October 23 for the World Series.
