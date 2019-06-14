Jordan Spieth called out his caddie on National TV at the US Open

Jordan Spieth was not happy with his caddie Michael Greller during the opening round of the 2019 U.S. Open.
Spieth got off to a good start through the first seven holes of the tournament on Thursday, but things took a turn once he reached the eighth hole.
READ: Tiger Woods' 10-year plan to surpass Jack Nicklaus
While teeing off from the eighth hole, Spieth's shot rolled off the seaside cliff and into the water, and his next shot went over the green and into the thick rough behind it.
As Spieth and Greller walked over to the eighth green, Spieth could be heard saying to Greller during Fox's TV broadcast, "I hit two perfect shots and they both ended up in the wrong location. Two perfect shots there, Michael. You got me one in the water and one over the green."
READ: Tiger Woods' comeback is great for the golf business
Spieth was quickly criticized on social media after the mics picked him up roasting his caddie on National TV.
"We were talking about potentially one less [club on the third shot], and I said, 'But isn't it playing about 60 with a fade?' And then he said yes," Spieth said when asked afterward about his remarks. "So we both agreed on that. It was clearly a 4-iron off the tee. At the same time, when you hit a couple of shots exactly where you want to, and the first one is in the water and the next one is dead over the green, I'm going to be frustrated that as a team we didn't figure out how to make sure that didn't happen.
"Yeah, I may have looked like the bad guy there, but my intentions were that we should be in play if the ball is hit solidly, and I was out of play on both shots."
As for Greller, he downplayed the incident and claims he doesn't even remember it.
"What exchange? What did he say? I don't remember," Greller told ESPN's Michael Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.