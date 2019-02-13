COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks announced Wednesday that defensive tackle Josh Belk was leaving the football team.
The former High-School All American from Richburg, SC began his college career at Clemson before transferring to USC.
Vizor Carolina tweeted this quote from Belk on his decision: “I fractured a vertebrae and decided to choose another path in life. One that won't potentially mess me up in the long run with injuries and all. Been praying and this is what God has led me to."
.@VZRSportsBelle just received this from Josh Belk re: his departure from SC.— Vizor Carolina (@VizorSportsSC) February 13, 2019
"I fractured a vertebrae and decided to choose another path in life. One that won't potentially mess me up in the long run with injuries and all. Been praying and this is what God has led me to." -Belk
Belk re-tweeted Vizor’s post, adding “#Godsplan.”
The university released this statement from head football coach Will Muschamp:
“After talking with Josh Belk, he has decided to give up the game. He is a fine young man and we wish him the best.”
Belk played in six games for the Gamecocks as a freshman, racking up seven tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.