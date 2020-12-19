CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Clemson's Dabo Swinney both expressed concerns Friday about playing a College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day if players' families aren't allowed to attend.
Kelly even went as far as to say "I'm not sure we'll play in the playoffs if the parents can't be there."
The Rose Bowl announced earlier this month that due to COVID-19-related restrictions put in place by the state of California no fans will be allowed at the game.
Both coaches say the game should be moved to another location if it cannot accommodate players' families.
