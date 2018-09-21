CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- No. 3 Clemson will be without starting linebacker Kendall Joseph against Georgia Tech on Saturday after the senior suffered a groin injury in practice this week.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the injury through a team spokesman Friday.
Joseph is a 6-foot, 235-pound senior who has started 29 games the past three seasons. He has the second-most defensive snaps on the team this year.
Clemson said Joseph will be evaluated next week. Senior backup J.D. Davis is expected to see the bulk of Joseph's time at linebacker.
Clemson is looking to start 4-0 for a fourth straight season in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener. The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 ACC) are hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss this year.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP--Top25
