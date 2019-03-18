SC at SEC Tourney

The lady Gamecocks play tonight at The Well in the SEC Tournament.

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers women’s basketball teams learned their opponents for the first round of the NCAA Tournament a few hours early on Monday.

ESPN U mistakenly released the bracket  early on Monday, several hours ahead of the network's selection show.

The fourth-seeded Gameocks will face 13th seeded Belmont in the opening round.

The game will be played on Friday, March 22, at 1:45 p.m. at UNC Charlotte's Halton Arena. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN.

The ninth-seeded Clemson Tigers will also face eighth-seeded South Dakota on Friday in Starkville, MS.

