CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0.
Lawrence also rushed for his third TD already this season, leading the way as the Tigers improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory.
Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.
