ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina)- Dorman High School's head football coach is retiring after 29 years, according to a Facebook post from the school's athletic department.
According to the post, Coach Dave Gutshall announced his retirement on Monday during a meeting with players and coaches.
Gutshall led Dorman football to two state championships in eight tries, according to the department.
Under Gutshall, Dorman also captured ten regions championships.
Gutshall released a statement crediting the support of the community during his time with the Cavaliers.
“There have been so many supportive people in the community during my years at Dorman who have stayed close to me, including former players and coaches, and I’m so appreciative to them. The players and coaches are like family to me because of the relationships that you build with them.”
According to the athletic department and Maxpreps, Gutshall currently ranks as the 26th winningest high school football coach of all time and is 16th among active coaches.
The longtime Dorman coach has also earned spots in both the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the department confirmed.
Coach Gutshall's career record currently sits at 418-145 with his record at Dorman currently sitting at 279-105, Dorman confirmed.
MORE NEWS: Bond denied for suspect accused in Greenville Co. deputy involved shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.