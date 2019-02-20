FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado watches his single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series in Los Angeles. Andrew Friedman knew he was getting a player who didn't hustle all the time when he traded for Machado. Still, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations was willing to acquire the four-time All-Star infielder because his good points outweighed the bad. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)