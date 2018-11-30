Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The business of sports is providing an economic impact to the upstate area, Greenville county officials release.
Two major soccer events are being hosted in Greenville this weekend, CESA and the county's rec MESA soccer complex this weekend. This racks up to around 4,000 hotel room nights, and impacts local businesses in a positive way as well too.
Guest come for quality of the field and the great hospitality options. In turn, businesses in the county and surrounding area thrive, and Greenville county and Spartanburg county is exposed to visitors.
Then after the guests come, spend money, learn about the town and enjoy the area. These championship events at MESA of this size have provided an economic impact of $6 million, Greenville officials say.
The South Carolina State Cup featuring 80 Palmetto State teams is also playing their tournament at the 16-field, nationally-renowned soccer complex. Both these events feature high school aged boys and girls and many national college scouts and recruiters attend.
More information on the complex can be found here:
