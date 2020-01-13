Major League Baseball has suspended Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow without pay for one season after an investigation of allegations the team used a hidden camera to steal signs during their 2017 championship season, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., announced Monday.
The suspensions last through the end of the 2020 World Series.
This is a developing story.
CNN's Ray Sanchez and Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.
