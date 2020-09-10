COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has not had a quarterback competition in preseason camp for four years.
Now that he has one, he is not ready for for it to end just yet.
The Gamecocks are seeking a starter among sophomore Ryan Hilinski, transfer Collin Hill and highly rated freshman Luke Doty.
Muschamp has had the luxury the last few years of an established starter in Jake Bentley, who took over in the middle of 2016.
Hilinski, though, was forced into action last season when Bentley broke a bone in his foot in the team's opener and missed the season.
