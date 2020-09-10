FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp walks on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Columbia, S.C. Muschamp haven't had a true quarterback competition since 2016 _ and he's taking much of the way through camp as Ryan Hilinski, Collin Hill and Luke Doty try to become the Gamecocks' passer. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)