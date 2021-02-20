Naomi Osaka powered her way to a second Australian Open title with a comprehensive straight sets victory over grand slam final debutant Jennifer Brady.
The match had all the makings of an epic final during a tight first set, but Osaka's class and experience ultimately proved too much as she raced to a 6-4 6-3 victory in just under an hour and a half.
It was the first grand slam final with a significant crowd since last year's Australian Open and with both players producing shots of the highest quality -- in particular during the first set -- those lucky enough to bag a ticket were treated to a spectacle.
Victory gives Osaka her fourth grand slam title at the age of only 23 and she looks set to be a dominant force in women's tennis for some time to come.
More to follow...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.