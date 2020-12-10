(FOX Carolina) - NASCAR fans, start your engines and check your TV subscriptions; the 2021 Cup Series schedule is out now!
The engines rev up again beginning in February, with 41 planned races through November. One of those races includes the Duel at Daytona, splitting the event into two different races to see who will qualify for the Daytona 500.
Following is the full list of races, start times (in Eastern Standard Time), and TV/radio networks the races will air on.
|Date & time (Eastern)
|Race name
|TV network
|Radio network
|Tues., Feb. 9 @ 7 p.m.
|Clash at Daytona Road Course
|FS1
|MRN
|Thurs., Feb. 11 @ 7 p.m.
|Duel at Daytona (1 & 2)
|FS1
|MRN
|Sun., Feb. 14 @ 2:30 p.m.
|Daytona 500
|FOX
|MRN
|Sun., Feb, 21 @ 3 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Daytona Road Course
|FOX
|MRN
|Sun., Feb. 28 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Dixie Vodka 400 @ Homestead-Miami
|FOX
|MRN
|Sun., March 7 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Pennzoil 400 @ Las Vegas
|FOX
|PRN
|Sun., March 14 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Phoenix
|FOX
|MRN
|Sun., March 21 @3 p.m.
|Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 @ Atlanta
|FOX
|PRN
|Sun., March 28 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Food City Dirt Race @ Bristol
|FOX
|PRN
|Sat., April 10 @ 7:30 p.m.
|Cup Series @ Martinsville
|FS1
|MRN
|Sun., April 18 @ 3 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Richmond
|FOX
|MRN
|Sun., April 27 @ 2 p.m.
|GEICO 500 @ Talladega
|FOX
|MRN
|Sun., May 2 @ 3 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Kansas
|FS1
|MRN
|Sun., May 9 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Darlington
|FS1
|MRN
|Sun., May 16 @ 2 p.m.
|Drydene 400 @ Dover (DE)
|FS1
|MRN
|Sun., May 23 @ 2:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Circuit Of The Americas (TX)
|FS1
|PRN
|Sun., May 30 @ 6 p.m.
|Coca-Cola 600 @ Charlotte
|FOX
|PRN
|Sun., June 6 @ 4 p.m.
|Toyota Save Mart 350 @ Sonoma (CA)
|FS1
|PRN
|Sun., June 13, @ 6 p.m.
|All-Star Open @ Fort Worth (TX)
|FS1
|MRN
|Sun., June 13 @ 8 p.m.
|All-Star Race @ Fort Worth
|FS1
|MRN
|Sun., June 20 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Nashville
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sat., June 26 @ 3 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Pocono - 1
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sun., June 27 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Pocono - 2
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sun., July 4 @ 2:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Road America (WI)
|NBC
|MRN
|Sun., July 11 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Quaker State 400 @ Atlanta
|NBCSN
|PRN
|Sun., July 18 @ 3 p.m.
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (NH)
|NBCSN
|PRN
|Sun., Aug. 8 @ 3 p.m.
|Go Bowing @ The Glen (NY)
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sun., Aug. 15 @ 1 p.m.
|Cup Series Race @ Indianapolis Road Course
|NBC
|IMS
|Sun., Aug 22 @ 3 p.m.
|FireKeepers Casino 200 (MI)
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sat., Aug. 28 @ 7 p.m.
|Coke Zero Sugar 400 @ Daytona
|NBC
|MRN
|Sun., Sept. 5 @ 6 p.m.
|Southern 500 @ Darlington
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sat., Sept. 11 @ 7:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Playoff Race @ Richmond
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sat., Sept. 18 @ 7:30 p.m.
|BAss Pro Shops Night Race @ Bristol
|NBCSN
|PRN
|Sun., Sept. 26 @ 7 p.m.
|South Point 400 @ Las Vegas
|NBCSN
|PRN
|Sun., Oct. 3 @ 2 p.m.
|Cup Series Playoff Race @ Talladega
|NBC
|MRN
|Sun., Oct. 10 @ 2 p.m.
|Bank of America ROVAL 400 @ Concord
|NBC
|PRN
|Sun., Oct. 17 @ 2 p.m.
|Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 @ Fort Worth
|NBC
|PRN
|Sun., Oct. 24 @ 3 p.m.
|Cup Series Playoff Race @ Kansas
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Sun., Oct. 31 @ 2 p.m.
|Cup Series Playoff Race @ Martinsville
|NBC
|MRN
|Sun., Nov. 7 @ 3 p.m.
|Cup Series Championship in Avondale, AZ
|NBC
|MRN
Additionally, races that air on NBC or NBCSN can be streamed via the NBC Sports app.
