NASCAR racing flag

A checkered flag blows in the breeze as the sun begins to set during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

(FOX Carolina) - NASCAR fans, start your engines and check your TV subscriptions; the 2021 Cup Series schedule is out now!

The engines rev up again beginning in February, with 41 planned races through November. One of those races includes the Duel at Daytona, splitting the event into two different races to see who will qualify for the Daytona 500.

Following is the full list of races, start times (in Eastern Standard Time), and TV/radio networks the races will air on.

 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date & time (Eastern)Race nameTV network Radio network
Tues., Feb. 9 @ 7 p.m.Clash at Daytona Road CourseFS1MRN
Thurs., Feb. 11 @ 7 p.m.Duel at Daytona (1 & 2)FS1MRN
Sun., Feb. 14 @ 2:30 p.m. Daytona 500FOXMRN 
Sun., Feb, 21 @ 3 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Daytona Road Course FOXMRN
Sun., Feb. 28 @ 3:30 p.m.Dixie Vodka 400 @ Homestead-Miami FOX MRN 
Sun., March 7 @ 3:30 p.m. Pennzoil 400 @ Las Vegas FOX PRN 
Sun., March 14 @ 3:30 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Phoenix FOX MRN 
Sun., March 21 @3 p.m. Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 @ Atlanta FOX PRN 
Sun., March 28 @ 3:30 p.m. Food City Dirt Race @ Bristol FOX PRN 
Sat., April 10 @ 7:30 p.m. Cup Series @ Martinsville FS1 MRN 
Sun., April 18 @ 3 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Richmond FOX MRN 
Sun., April 27 @ 2 p.m. GEICO 500 @ Talladega FOX MRN 
Sun., May 2 @ 3 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Kansas FS1 MRN 
Sun., May 9 @ 3:30 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Darlington FS1 MRN 
Sun., May 16 @ 2 p.m. Drydene 400 @ Dover (DE)FS1 MRN 
Sun., May 23 @ 2:30 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Circuit Of The Americas (TX) FS1 PRN 
Sun., May 30 @ 6 p.m. Coca-Cola 600 @ Charlotte FOX PRN 
Sun., June 6 @ 4 p.m. Toyota Save Mart 350 @ Sonoma (CA) FS1 PRN 
Sun., June 13, @ 6 p.m. All-Star Open @ Fort Worth (TX) FS1 MRN 
Sun., June 13 @ 8 p.m. All-Star Race @ Fort Worth FS1 MRN 
Sun., June 20 @ 3:30 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Nashville NBCSN MRN 
Sat., June 26 @ 3 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Pocono - 1 NBCSN MRN 
Sun., June 27 @ 3:30 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Pocono - 2 NBCSN MRN 
Sun., July 4 @ 2:30 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Road America (WI) NBC MRN 
Sun., July 11 @ 3:30 p.m. Quaker State 400 @ Atlanta NBCSN PRN 
Sun., July 18 @ 3 p.m. Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (NH) NBCSN PRN 
Sun., Aug. 8 @ 3 p.m. Go Bowing @ The Glen (NY) NBCSN MRN 
Sun., Aug. 15 @ 1 p.m. Cup Series Race @ Indianapolis Road Course NBC IMS 
Sun., Aug 22 @ 3 p.m. FireKeepers Casino 200 (MI) NBCSN MRN 
Sat., Aug. 28 @ 7 p.m. Coke Zero Sugar 400 @ Daytona NBC MRN 
Sun., Sept. 5 @ 6 p.m. Southern 500 @ Darlington NBCSN MRN 
Sat., Sept. 11 @ 7:30 p.m. Cup Series Playoff Race @ Richmond NBCSN MRN 
Sat., Sept. 18 @ 7:30 p.m. BAss Pro Shops Night Race @ Bristol NBCSN PRN 
Sun., Sept. 26 @ 7 p.m. South Point 400 @ Las Vegas NBCSN PRN 
Sun., Oct. 3 @ 2 p.m. Cup Series Playoff Race @ Talladega NBC MRN 
Sun., Oct. 10 @ 2 p.m. Bank of America ROVAL 400 @ Concord NBC PRN 
Sun., Oct. 17 @ 2 p.m. Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 @ Fort Worth NBC PRN 
Sun., Oct. 24 @ 3 p.m. Cup Series Playoff Race @ Kansas NBCSN MRN 
Sun., Oct. 31 @ 2 p.m. Cup Series Playoff Race @ Martinsville NBC MRN 
Sun., Nov. 7 @ 3 p.m. Cup Series Championship in Avondale, AZ NBC MRN 

Additionally, races that air on NBC or NBCSN can be streamed via the NBC Sports app.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.