(FOX Carolina) - The NBA tweeted just after 5 p.m. Wednesday that all Game 5 playoff games had been postponed.
The NBA said the postponement was announced after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the floor for their game.
ESPN first reported Wednesday afternoon that the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
NBA on TNT tweeted that no Bucks or Magic players hit the court for the start of the game.
Wednesday's postponed games are:
- Milwaukee - Orlando
- Houston - Oklahoma City
- LA Lakers - Portland
The NBA said players are panning to meet Wednesday night to "discuss next steps."
RELATED - LeBron James and the Green Bay Packers are among those speaking out on the Wisconsin police shooting
