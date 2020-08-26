Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, found to have coronavirus, apologizes for possibly endangering people

 The Spalding NBA official game ball is seen before an NBA basketball game between an NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn.

 James Patterson/AP

(FOX Carolina) - The NBA tweeted just after 5 p.m. Wednesday that all Game 5 playoff games had been postponed.

The NBA said the postponement was announced after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the floor for their game.

ESPN first reported Wednesday afternoon that the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

NBA on TNT tweeted that no Bucks or Magic players hit the court for the start of the game.

Wednesday's postponed games are:

  • Milwaukee - Orlando
  • Houston - Oklahoma City
  • LA Lakers - Portland

The NBA said players are panning to meet Wednesday night to "discuss next steps."

RELATED - LeBron James and the Green Bay Packers are among those speaking out on the Wisconsin police shooting

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.