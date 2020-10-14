GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The NCAA announced Wednesday that the first and second rounds of the men’s basketball tournament in 2026 will be played in Greenville.
The NCAA said Furman University will host the first and second rounds will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness arena.
Click here to read more about the announcement.
MORE NEWS - The men and women of Wofford's golf teams are set to tee it up in the next few weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.