INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The NCAA has announced that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four all will be played in Indiana.
Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium with only game at a time being played.
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington also will host games.
Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.
