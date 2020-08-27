FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Several NFL teams canceled practice in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all decided to not take the field Thursday. Blake was shot by police, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. The Detroit Lions canceled their practice Tuesday, protesting the incident involving Blake, and racial injustice.
NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH: Georgia teachers go viral with music video about online learning
- 'We couldn't believe it': 20-year-old woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
- First confirmed sighting of invasive tegu lizard made in South Carolina
- Mysterious safe appears in rural field
- 'I've never seen an attack like this, ever' - Solicitor says of unprovoked beating of officer at Walmart; suspect denied bond
- Coroner: Four killed in collision in Greenville, another injured
- Sumter candidate for mayor stages kidnapping and beating to garner sympathy votes, police say
- Police: 225 pounds of 'high grade narcotics' seized in bust on I-85 in Wellford
- For the first time in more than 100 years, the extremely rare wolverine has returned to Mount Rainier National Park
- Latest COVID-19 cases reported in Upstate Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.