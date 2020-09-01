Clemson players and coaches say they are focused fully on football, despite the global pandemic that has changed the landscape of the team's latest championship run.
The top-ranked Tigers are five-time defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions. They've played in the past five College Football Playoffs, winning it all after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
Clemson reached the title game a season ago on a 29-game win streak before falling to national champion LSU 42-25 last January.
Since then, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has seen a driven group respond well to the challenge of heavy expectations. Clemson opens at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.
