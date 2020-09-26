Tennessee South Carolina Football

Tennessee's Henry To'o To'o (11), Trevon Flowers (1), Deandre Johnson (13) and Kenneth George Jr. (5) celebrate an interception return for a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jarrett Guarantano threw a tie-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead No. 16 Tennessee to its seventh straight win with a 31-27 victory over South Carolina.

Guarantano also rushed for a score in the Southeastern Conference and season-opener for both teams. Guarantano finished 19 of 31 for 259 yards including a 32-yard scoring pass to Josh Palmer with 9:35 left in the game.

South Carolina appeared to have a final chance, but a Tennessee punt hit a Gamecocks' player and the Vols recovered to hold on to the win.

