(FOX Carolina) -- The 2A Girls State Basketball Champion team was crowned on Friday.
The Christ Church Episcopal School, from Greenville, looked to defend their title against North Charleston, and unfortunately did not succeed.
The Cavaliers lead most of the game, but late in the fourth quarter, a few turnovers allowed North Charleston to come back and win 38-34.
The Cavaliers say despite the loss, they are proud of their team this season.
More information on the state finals can be found here.
MORE NEWS - NC health officials confirm 2nd coronavirus case, patient is 'doing well'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.