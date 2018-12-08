(AP/FOX Carolina) -- Kyler Murray has won the 2018 Heisman trophy, Associated Press reports.
Murray led 12-1 Oklahoma to Big 12 title. He has had 4,053 passing yards, and 51 total touchdowns. Murray is also the 2nd straight Sooners quarterback to win the award, ESPN reports.
