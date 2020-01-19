(FOX Carolina) - The road to the Super Bowl is almost over.
The Kansas City Chiefs first took the AFC Championship home Sunday, January 19, beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24. Later in the evening, the Green Bay Packers geared up to take on the San Francisco Giants for the NFC Championship, televised on FOX.
The winner of the NFC Championship will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is February 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. EST. FOX will carry the game live, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
