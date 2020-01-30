CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with tight end Greg Wilson.
In an announcement posted to the team's blog, Olsen said he sat down with general manager Marty Hurney and said everyone was on the same page about the decision.
"On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short," Olsen wrote.
"Off the field is where my family felt the warmest embrace. In 2012, upon the news breaking regarding the challenges our son would face, the entire Carolina community wrapped their arms around us in support. My wife Kara and I will be forever grateful for the love and prayers shared with us since that time. Regardless of what path we choose, I will always be a Carolina Panther."
Olsen has played in the NFL for 13 seasons thus far, ranking fifth all-time among tight ends in both catches and receiving yards. So far, he's caught 718 passes and received 8,444 yards.
He was also the Panthers' all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards, receptions, and 100-yard receiving games. He also ranks second among franchise tight ends in receiving touchdowns and third all time in receiving yards and touchdowns.
Olsen was twice named a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and has given back to the community in his own ways. Inspired by his son T.J., who was born with a severe congenital heart defect, Olsen and his wife established the HEARTest Yard Program to provide services and support for families facing similar challenges.
"Consistency is the word that comes to mind when I think about Greg," owner David Tepper said. "A leader, great teammate, unbelievable family man and true professional. Greg brought passion and an intense, detailed work ethic to the stadium every day. As the 'Jersey' guy on the team, it was good to get to know Greg over the past two years and he will be remembered as one the best Panthers to ever play here. Greg and Kara's work in the community continues to positively impact so many families in our city and the Carolinas."
Added Hurney: "Greg's meant so much to this organization and we have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He earned a reputation as one of the best tight ends in the League and served as a great leader and team captain. As special as he was for us on the field, his impact on the community is just as impressive. We are proud that he wore a Panthers uniform."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.